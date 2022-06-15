The Macoupin County Treasurer has mailed out 36,000 tax bills, and if you are a property owner in the county, you may have already gotten it in the mail. The due dates are July 11 and September 16, and there are a couple of improvements to the office the Treasurer hopes to have in place by the first due date.
Roger Anderson, now in his second year on the job tells The Big Z the first is a currency counter.
Anderson tells The Big Z you should try to pay your bill on time to avoid getting hit with late fees.
As for the possibility of instituting a payment plan that sets up an escrow account so you can pay as you go, he says that is still being considered.