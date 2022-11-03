The Macoupin County Treasurer is rolling out new ways to pay your property taxes. Starting with the 2023 tax collection cycle, the county will accept payment via text or email; Paypal & Venmo; digital wallets like Google Pay, Samsung, and Apple Pay, or through digital currency like Bitcoin.
Roger Anderson tells The Big Z he foresees opportunities for the public to gather and learn more about these options.
He says there’s still a possibility that those that pay by traditional methods will have an escrow account system as an option in the future, as one the software provider involved in this new rollout offers that as an option. For questions, call 217-854-4014.