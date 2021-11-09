The second of only two events this year to commemorate Elijah P. Lovejoy will take place today (Tuesday) at the Alton City Cemetery.
You are invited for the annual Lovejoy Day ceremony at noon at the Lovejoy Monument in Alton City Cemetery. It will feature various speakers, a wreath-laying, and a proclamation by the mayor. Lovejoy Trustee Ed Gray talked about why they continue to hold these events.
An Alton mob murdered Lovejoy in 1837 as the result of his stance against slavery and his belief in freedom of the press.