Alton Laborers' Local Union 218, Teamsters 525 and the Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades released a statement Tuesday criticizing Mayor Brant Walker’s campaign statements.
The organizations stated labor is supporting David Goins for mayor “because he will stand by the working men and women of Alton and he represents the highest ethical standards and integrity.”
According to the organizations, Walker met with the building trades and other local labor unions and was asked to sign a project labor agreement for the city of Alton, which failed to materialize. In 2017, Walker told Teamsters Local 525 that he would not outsource and privatize Alton jobs. In 2021, the organizations refused to endorse Walker because of these issues.
The organizations said they are not partners in the Sunnybrook Development. The Laborers Home Development Corporation, an affiliate of the Laborers International Union of North America, is one of the partners and will operate the Community of Sunnybrook Development.
“It is our understanding LHDC will target the entry-level Madison County workforce such as teachers, firemen, police officers, and those workers earning between $12 and $20 an hour, all while creating local union jobs, benefiting the working families in the Alton community,” the organizations said. “As organized labor, we are committed to protecting and supporting the working men and women of Alton and we will continue this commitment by supporting David Goins for mayor.”