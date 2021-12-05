State Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) said she's pleased with discussions Friday during the first virtual meeting of the Child Sexual and Physical Abuse Task Force, which she chairs.
The purpose of the group is to come up with suggestions to change Illinois’ sexual assault survivors emergency treatment act. The task force is made up members from the pediatric medical community and experts with child advocacy centers.
Crowe said there's an overall consensus that more can be done at the state level, in terms of considering medical needs during investigations.
Crowe said child sexual abuse cases differ from adult ones, due to disclosure delays and lack of findings in exams.
She said she feels children deserve a robust medical system, ready to offer them protection, comfort and support in their time of need.