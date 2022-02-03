As the snow starts to wind down, it will be time for digging out for many in the aftermath of a winter storm. Some areas of the state received over a foot of snow. Locally, the main roads are passable in most places, but road crews are still asking you to stay home for now if you can.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the roads are not in good shape, so they’re concentrating on the main roads only.
Accidents and road closures were reported all around Illinois. Semi-truck crashes shutdown two interstates in Central Illinois on Wednesday.