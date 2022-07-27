Walking into the Wood River Refinery History Museum takes you into a spellbinding journey through 105 years of local industrial history and the critical role it has played in our nation’s success. The Roxana Petroleum Company, a subsidiary of Shell Oil, built the first refinery in the area in 1917. In the following century, other sprawling refinery complexes were established in the area, all playing key roles on the world stage in the areas of oil technology and national defense. The museum contains countless artifacts and memorabilia from the refineries’ earliest days to their latest iterations and technologies.
The museum opened in 1993 and occupies three buildings that were originally part of the Shell research laboratory’s complex. The buildings hold precisely organized artifacts which document and preserve Wood River refining’s legacy. Dave Lewis, curator of the museum, says it is one of the most impressive historical collections of any kind in this area and is available free to the public. He explains the oil and gas memorabilia contained within its walls is organized by decade and dates back to the beginning of oil refining in the area.
“The plant manager’s secretary back in the 1960’s actually started collecting things with the thought of some day creating this museum,” he explains. “It started in the basement of the main office, then was moved to a trailer and then officially opened in this building in 1993.”
“The first refinery was built in Wood River because of its proximity to the river and railroads,” says volunteer Jim Gallacci. “In 1917, tanker trucks as we know them today did not exist. All of the oil had to be transported by train and boat. The refinery utilized 500 rail tanker cars immediately after it was built.”
The refinery led the way in the development of products in its field of technology and played a major role in the defense of the United States by creating 100-grade octane aviation gas. This “Iso-Octane” was used for military aircraft during World War II and was key in establishing the superiority of the United States’ military force. The octane was actually developed at the research lab in Wood River where it was first produced in mass quantities. The renowned aviation legend Jimmy Doolittle worked for Shell Oil during the 1930s and 1940s and spent much of his time at the Wood River research lab. The museum has extensive documentation of the achievements of the lab.
A little-known item documented by the museum is the underground cave used by the refinery for the storage of propane and butane. A fascinating display explains how the massive underground area was accessed and quarried through a single 40-inch shaft bored 450 feet into the ground. All men and machinery used to create the cavern, including the quarrying caterpillar assembled below after the parts were transported down the shaft, reached the storage area by this single small duct.
The museum covers countless other events in the Wood River refineries’ history with thousands of articles, pictures, documents and other memorabilia. The myriad of marketing products produced by Shell Oil and other area oil companies over the years such as toys, coins, pins and buttons are on display.A “cold” room along with its instrumentation are part of the museum. The temperature in the room was lowered to 40 degrees below zero in order to test how engine oil performed in frigid conditions. The museum also has restored period vehicles such as the Shell 1952-1966 mileage-record-holding automobile and a 1918 Model T oil tank truck.
The Wood River Refinery History Museum is located in front of the Phillips 66 refinery on Route 111 in Wood River. Regular museum hours are 10 am- 4 pm on Thursdays. The museum can arrange special hours for specific groups and regularly conducts tours for schools, scout groups and other organizations. The museum can be contacted by phone at 618-255-3718.