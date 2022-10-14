The rivalry game between the East Alton – Wood River Oilers and Roxana Shells has a little extra importance for a couple of area mayors. Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup and Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds have made a wager. The mayor of the losing team must wear the opposing team’s jersey at their next city council meeting.
Reynolds tells The Big Z they go way back.
Stalcup tells The Big Z it’s a great rivalry.
With a win tonight, the Shells are eligible for the post-season. Tune in to The Big Z for all the action at 7pm.