Dozens of kids in the Riverbend have shopped with a cop this week, made possible in part by local charitable organizations. Patches and Badges for Kids came together over 20 years ago to consolidate the efforts of local motorcycle clubs, first responders, community organizations, and businesses in Madison County that help fund the Christmas shopping event and others.
Brent Wells is President of Patches and Badges for Kids. He says much of their fundraising comes from community organizations like the Dream Weavers.
The Bethalto Police Department has set up its own charitable arm. Their Christmas For All program this year overwhelmed police chief Mike Dixon.
Dixon said Bethalto trustees and members of other departments will assist his officers in taking more than 100 needy children on shopping sprees this year. The remaining funds will go towards the purchase of coats, hats, gloves, and back packs for Bethalto school children.