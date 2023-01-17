The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup tells The Big Z he’ll be up for reelection in two years.
Filing to run in the spring for the Wood River City Council are David Ayres, Bill Dettmers, Dave Landry, Sonya Hagaman, Kristen Burns.
In Godfrey, Ben Allen and Virginia Woulfe-Beile will not be running for reelection to the village board but Karen McAtee will. She will be joined on the ballot by Michael Fisher and Craig Lombardi. The spring Consolidated Election is April 4. The Madison County Clerk’s office expects to have a full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running available by the end of this month.