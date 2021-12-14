Another Salvation Army Children's Day is in the books for The Big Z, and this year listener's pledged more than $3,000 both through the Big Z telephone lines and at the Godfrey Schnucks Market. The money raised will stay right here in the River Bend and be put to use for the holiday season and year-round. Children's Day has been an annual event on WBGZ for about 60 years.
The amount pledged will be added to the overall Red Kettle goal of $106,000. If you made a pledge Tuesday on the air, you can drop it in any Salvation Army red kettle by Christmas Eve, or you can mail it, or drop it off, to 525 Alby Street in Alton, 62002