Another Salvation Army Children's Day is in the books for The Big Z, and this year listeners donated more than $1,000 at the McDonald’s restaurants in Alton, Bethalto, and Godfrey. The Big Z is matching today’s donations. The money raised will stay right here in the River Bend and be put to use for the holiday season and year-round.
Children's Day has been an annual event on WBGZ for about 60 years. The amount collected will be added to the overall Red Kettle goal of $217,500. If you are moved to donate, you can drop it in any Salvation Army red kettle by Christmas Eve, or you can mail it, or drop it off, to 525 Alby Street in Alton, 62002