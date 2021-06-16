The newly reopened Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr. in Hartford, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
Closed for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the village of Hartford decided to reopen the tower with the assistance of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau in early June. The bureau is responsible for staffing and operating the attraction on the edge of the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.
“We are very pleased that we can reopen the tower and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Hartford and the tower,” Mayor Bill Robertson said.
The tower commemorates the bicentennial celebration of the historic Lewis and Clark Expedition two centuries ago. The village purchased the tower site in 2002. By May 14, 2010, the tower was open for business.
Visitors take an elevator to three platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet and 150 feet above ground. The first level tells the story of Hartford as an emerging industrial community along the Mississippi River. The second level highlights the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway and the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The third provides a panoramic view of the rivers and the Mississippi River Basin. Views include downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.
“The Confluence Tower really showcases the scenic beauty of the Great Rivers & Routes region,” said Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the tourism bureau. “From views of the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to sights of downtown St. Louis and beyond, the tower is a great place to experience the history and beauty of the region.”
The tower celebrates the place where the two explorers launched their expedition to map out the western United States.
Located along the 18.7-mile Confluence Bike Trail, the tower is a convenient stop for bicyclists and hikers traveling from Granite City to Alton.
Tours are $6 for adults and $4 for children when purchased at the tower. Tickets are also available at https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/