Lewis and Clark Community College President Ken Trzaska says he's confident classes will resume next week after a cybersecurity incident shut down the campus Nov. 24.
Trzaska, speaking on the Godfrey campus Monday afternoon, says investigators don’t believe the incident compromised students’ or staff’s personal information. He credits quick action by the college’s information technology director and administrative team.
The organization claiming responsibility asked for money, but Trzaska wouldn’t say how much. The college’s insurance company contacted a team of experts, who arrived Nov. 26 and have been working around the clock.
The incident affected approximately 3,000 computers.
The college is contacting students and staff through social media and text messaging.
Instructors will adjust timelines for assignments and exams, Trzaska says.