4/19-4/20 – LC Cares/SGA Hygiene Closet Item Giveaway: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, and 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Fobes Circle, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Pickup appointment required. Visit www.lc.edu/SGA/hygiene-closet for more information, email jshelton@lc.edu or call (618) 979-1537.
4/20 – RiverWatch Alton Training Workshop: 9 a.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton. Register at https://conta.cc/2M69wUx. (618) 468-2784.
4/20 – NGRREC’s Neighbor Nights: 7 p.m., virtual event. Registration required at https://conta.cc/3m7vOCY. (618) 468-2783.
4/21 – Virtual Escape Room by ICCSAA: 7 p.m., virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 862 2788 4414. Passcode: iEscape. Visit the L&C Facebook event page for more information. (618) 468-6400.
4/23-5/6 – 16th Annual Virtual Student Art Exhibition: 10 a.m., online event through May 6. Work can be viewed at www.lc.edu/art-student. For more information, contact ljett@lc.edu.
4/23 – Phi Theta Kappa Initiation: 6 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4402.
4/23 – Fourth Friday Game Night at L&C: 7 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID 995 0397 1760. (618) 468-6400.