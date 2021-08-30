Beginning today (Aug. 30), portions of the historic Main Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus will be closed. Upon reopening the campus after being shut down amid the pandemic, college officials determined there are numerous health concerns because of the natural aging of the 130-year-old building.
LCCC President Ken Trzaska said the third and fourth floors of Baldwin and Caldwell halls are primary areas of concern. Poor ventilation, humid environments, mold, and outdated HVAC systems in that part of the building have forced the relocation of classes and offices to other parts of campus.
These areas will be closed until further notice. Students taking classes in those locations will be emailed schedule and location changes. The building was originally part of the Monticello Female Seminary founded in 1835, and the current complex was completed in 1890. L&C bought the property and grounds in 1970.