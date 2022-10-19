Pride, Inc. is hoping to kill two birds with one stone this weekend. It is offering an educational opportunity explaining how to prepare your garden for the winter. And it’s being held at Alton’s State House Circle, which needs to be readied for the colder weather.
The event is titled “Put Your Gardens To Bed” and will be led by Katie Piper, Head Gardener and Horticulturist at Lewis and Clark Community College. Pride’s Karen Wilson tells The Big Z the class will provide some good information for gardeners.
She says they will be planting a tree, among other things. Wilson says they will have some equipment there, but you can bring your own garden gloves if you want. It starts Saturday at 9am, and registration is not necessary: you can just show up.