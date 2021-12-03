The Alton Fire Department was called to a fire on Thursday in the 3700 block of Horn Street after the wind caught a burning pile of leaves in the back yard of a residence which burned a fence and the outside of the home. No one was injured and fire crews were able to put out the fire before there was extensive damage to the house.
Several trees and some of the yard also burned, but it appears damage to the home was limited to a rear corner and nothing significant was harmed on the inside of the structure. East Alton Fire responded to assist Alton firefighters who were able to put out the flames fairly quickly. Alton Police also responded to help with the investigation and learned the fire was called in by a postal carrier working in the neighborhood.