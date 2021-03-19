In celebration of Women’s History Month, the 2020 RiverBend Growth Association’s LeadHERship Seminar Planning Committee donated Comfort Closet kits to five local organizations.
Participants’ donations, along with a portion of the proceeds raised at the event, were collected during the LeadHERship Seminar and 30 kits were distributed to Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto, Lewis and Clark Community College, Lewis and Clark Elementary (Wood River), and Riverbend Family Ministries.
The 2020 committee included Jacinda Dunlap (Best Western Premier), Neena Frisch (Busey Bank), Debbie Hagen (RiverBend Growth Association) Trish Holmes (RiverBend Growth Association), Jen Jackson (Helmkamp Construction), Michelle Matsche (Challenge Unlimited), Angela McDowell, Lee McRaven (OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center) and Stefanie Withers (RiverBend Growth Association).
“The RBGA is very lucky to have amazing women leaders in our community willing to step up each year to help plan our LeadHERship Seminar and has plans to see that the Comfort Closet will continue to grow so we can give back more to our community,” RBGA Director of Member Services Trish Holmes said.
“LeadHERship is an event designed by women, for the women in the communities, who want to lead, inspire and connect,” said Neena Frisch, event chairperson and assistant vice president, mortgage originator, at Busey Bank. “This seminar helps bring together like-minded women who have a common goal — to grow. We have opportunities to learn and expand, whether that is personally or professionally, and this space aims to create an atmosphere to help start that mindset and conversations.”
The LeadHERship Seminar is an annual event with a purpose of giving women a space to gather, network, learn and grow. This year the event will take place on Oct 8. More information will be available at a later date.