February is “Black History Month,” and there is a month of commemorative activities planned at Lewis and Clark Community College.
It actually began a few days early, with retired bank manager Shelia Goins delivering a keynote speech on January 26th. She talked about the importance of financial literacy and the impact of fair lending laws, as they relate to Doctor Martin Luther King Junior’s message.
Coming up on Monday (February 6th) there will be a Soul Food Luncheon for students in the River Bend Arena from two until four.
Lewis and Clark’s Jared Hennings tells The Big Z about Chef Bob’s menu for that:
There’s a criminal justice presentation open to the public on Thursday at eleven in the Hatheway Cultural Center.
And there’s an Underground Railroad tour , open to the public, on February 16th. Hennings says registration is required for that.
More of the college's Black History Month activities can be found at www.lc.edu