You can be a part of the legislative process in Illinois by filing a witness slip. Witness slips are a tool for individuals or organizations to create a public record of their stance on a bill and help legislators gauge the public’s opinion on the potential legislation. A seminar on how to do that is coming up on Monday.
Democrats Katie Stuart of Edwardsville and Jay Hoffman of Belleville are hosting a Zoom session on the topic that will be held from 6-7pm. Stuart tells The Big Z witness slips are a tool more people should know about and understand.
A Zoom link to attend the seminar will be provided once you register, which you can do by emailing repkatiestuart@gmail.com