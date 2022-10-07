A late-night art and shopping experience returns for a second season tonight (Friday) at 16 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays will be held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z the event runs from 5-9pm, and there will be transportation available in the form of a free shuttle bus.
Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business, and there is a scavenger hunt of sorts called “Where’s Wadlow” that will award a $100 gift certificate to the person that finds the likeness of Robert Wadlow decked out like “Waldo” hidden at one of the participating locations. For more information, visit www.DowntownAlton.com