Family, friends and fellow firefighters packed East Alton Village Hall on Tuesday to watch Andrew “Drew” Mortland sworn in as a lieutenant in the East Alton Fire Department.
After taking the oath of office, Mortland thanked the audience for attending and said he was looking forward to serving the community. His father, Randy Mortland, was a former East Alton fire chief and village trustee who passed away from cancer in August 2013 at age 58. When Randy Mortland retired from the fire department, Andrew was appointed as a firefighter, Mayor Darren Carlton tells the Big Z.
The lieutenant spot became available after the retirement of Lt. Eric Ruden on Oct. 12.
The board also approved an ordinance to amend the board’s rules and order of business. Ordinances now will be introduced at one meeting and passed at the following meeting, Carlton says.
In keeping with the new policy, the board laid over an ordinance setting trick-or-treating times for children younger than 13 from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30-31. The ordinance came about because a few weeks back, teenagers were knocking on doors trick-or-treating, which Carlton says is not a crime. If the ordinance is passed, Oct. 30-31 will be the only nights for trick-or-treating.
Five people addressed the board about issues with homeless encampments, prostitution and drug houses. They included Woodrow Peterson, who started a Facebook page dedicated to locating homeless camps and drug houses.
Carlton says being homeless is not a crime, but leaving trash at abandoned sites is an issue. He says he and the police chief are discussing the issue with zoning and public works and formulating a plan. When it comes to drug houses, Carlton recommends residents call the police.
All of the camps are in out-of-the-way wooded areas, he says.