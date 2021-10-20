east alton village board.jpg

East Alton Village Clerk Lori Palmer administers the oath of office to East Alton Fire Department Lt. Andrew “Drew” Mortland at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.

 photo by Jason White

Family, friends and fellow firefighters packed East Alton Village Hall on Tuesday to watch Andrew “Drew” Mortland sworn in as a lieutenant in the East Alton Fire Department.

After taking the oath of office, Mortland thanked the audience for attending and said he was looking forward to serving the community. His father, Randy Mortland, was a former East Alton fire chief and village trustee who passed away from cancer in August 2013 at age 58. When Randy Mortland retired from the fire department, Andrew was appointed as a firefighter, Mayor Darren Carlton tells the Big Z.

east alton village board carlton 1.mp3

The lieutenant spot became available after the retirement of Lt. Eric Ruden on Oct. 12.

The board also approved an ordinance to amend the board’s rules and order of business. Ordinances now will be introduced at one meeting and passed at the following meeting, Carlton says. 

east alton village board carlton 2.mp3

 

In keeping with the new policy, the board laid over an ordinance setting trick-or-treating times for children younger than 13 from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30-31. The ordinance came about because a few weeks back, teenagers were knocking on doors trick-or-treating, which Carlton says is not a crime. If the ordinance is passed, Oct. 30-31 will be the only nights for trick-or-treating.

east alton village board carlton 3.mp3

 

Five people addressed the board about issues with homeless encampments, prostitution and drug houses. They included Woodrow Peterson, who started a Facebook page dedicated to locating homeless camps and drug houses.

Carlton says being homeless is not a crime, but leaving trash at abandoned sites is an issue. He says he and the police chief are discussing the issue with zoning and public works and formulating a plan. When it comes to drug houses, Carlton recommends residents call the police.

east alton village board carlton 4.mp3

 

All of the camps are in out-of-the-way wooded areas, he says.

Tags