Sept. 11 will be the final Lucy Haskell Playhouse open house of the season. The playhouse is located at the park bearing its name on Henry Street in Alton and will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to noon.
Playhouse Committee co-chair Margaret Hopkins said the crowds have been decent for this year’s open houses.
The theme for the final open house will be “Lucy Haskell Lends a Hand.” They will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Crisis Food Center. Donors will receive a hand-held flag as a thank-you.