The Illinois Department of Transportation announced all lanes of Illinois 111/U.S. 67 (Godfrey Road) from Illinois 3 to Illinois 267 will encounter intermittent lane restrictions to one lane during daytime hours only beginning Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.