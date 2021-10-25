Here’s something to do Thursday night, Oct. 28. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Diversity Council is co-sponsoring a showing of the 2011 documentary “The Pruitt-Igoe Myth.” It’ll be from 5-7 p.m., plus a virtual discussion with filmmaker Chad Friedrichs afterward from 7-8 p.m. They’ll be showing the film inside L&C’s Ringhausen Music Building Atrium and on Zoom.
The college’s diversity council chair Peter Hussey said he’s hopeful it’ll spark further discussion about the history and culture of systemic racism and the stigmas surrounding poverty and public housing.
RSVPs are required to attend the event, but there's no charge to join.
Send an email to associate sociology professor Jen Cline, jacline@lc.edu, to get signed up; or visit https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth.