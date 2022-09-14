The pickleball craze is coming to Wood River Township’s Kutter Park. The “Court of Heroes” was officially dedicated on Saturday with a ribbon cutting that completed the conversion of the old tennis courts.
Township Supervisor Mike Babcock tells The Big Z how the name for the court came to be.
Ringering died while fighting a fire in March of 2019, while Timmins was fatally shot while approaching a suspect in a stolen vehicle in October of last year. Both were EA/WR graduates. The project costs came in around $110,000 for the pickleball courts, seating, and extra parking. The Township received $88,000 in grants from Madison County and the Metro East Park and Recreation District.