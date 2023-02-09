High school seniors at Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian School have an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 scholarship. The Hazel M. Killion Scholarship is awarded through the Alton Section NCNW (National Council of Negro Women).
Eva Perkins is on the scholarship committee and tells The Big Z this scholarship was launched about four years ago.
Scholarship applicants must maintain a "C" average, be a graduating senior, and plan on attending an accredited institution (college/university, community/junior college, technical/vocational school). The completed application, a 250-word essay, an official transcript, and two letters of recommendation should be submitted by March 17.
Alton section NCNW Inc.
P.O. Box 764
Alton, IL, 62002
For additional information contact Tish Prestion-Stubbs, NCNW scholarship chair at (810)444-9552