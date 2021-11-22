The city of Wood River will celebrate Small Business Saturday this weekend to kick off the Christmas season.
Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community.
Downtown Wood River Christmas is a new event that will take place on a closed-off Ferguson Street in the downtown business district. Businesses will offer promotions to attract attendees.
Event spokesman Andrew Russell talked about the event.
Besides photos with Santa and a petting zoo, there will be food and drink from Fire and Smoke BBQ, the S’mores Shack and the Wood River Police Association. Downtown Wood River Christmas will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.