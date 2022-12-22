As the Riverbend’s biggest municipality, Alton street crews are at the ready to tackle snow removal across a variety of surfaces. There are still a handful of oil-and-chip roads in the city, a number of brick streets, and the normal asphalt pavement that will all be cleared at some point at this winter storm moves through.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z that the forecast for the precipitation to start as rain hampers the ability to pre-treat, so he will be keeping a close eye on the roads.
He asks anyone that doesn’t have to travel to stay at home until the storm passes and they have a chance to open the roads up. Parsons also notes there are a few areas where drifting could be an issue, pointing to Fosterburg Road, Storey Lane, and parts of Broadway as potential trouble spots.