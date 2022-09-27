A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
Woods, from Springfield, Missouri, was wounded by the shooting and later died of his injuries. Judge Neil Schroeder ruled in the bench trial that Freeman had a right to defend his home and believed his life was in danger during a confrontation with Woods at the 11th Street home. The judge says Woods had caused a disturbance at the home earlier in the day and on other occasions and even threatened to kill Freeman earlier that day. Freeman lawfully owned the weapon used in the incident and the judge agreed with the defense that Freeman believed he was being threatened when Woods reached for something in his pocket at the time of the shooting.