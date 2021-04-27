Rebekah Rose Johnes will graduate Magna Cum Laude on Saturday, May 8, from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., with a B.A. in Psychology and Minors in Pre-Nursing and Health & Wellness.
She is a member and President of Psi-Chi Honor Society and is currently employed at Barnes Hospital on the Neurology floor. Rebekah has been accepted and will attend Saint Louis University’s Accelerated Masters of Science in Nursing Program beginning August 2021. Rebekah is a 2018 Marquette Catholic High School graduate and the daughter of Sarah and Marty Johnes of Godfrey.