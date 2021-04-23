James Smith.jpeg
James “Jim” Abe Smith, 74, died at 5:10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home in East Alton with family by his side.  Born November 7, 1946 in Crawford County, MO, he was the son of George A. and Marjorie R. (Mullen) Smith.  Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper.  He retired from the State Hospital in Alton and was a member of Abundant Life Community Church.  On February 26, 1967 he married the former Janice McKenney in Dow.  She preceded him in death on February 10, 2019.  Surviving is a brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Kay Clendenny of East Alton and numerous nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Paul Smith.  Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home.  Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton.  Pastor Roy Rhodes will officiate.  Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors.  Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescues.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
