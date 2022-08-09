Wade Stalhut.jpg

Wade Stalhut

With its latest ISO rating of 3 out of 10, the Wood River fire department is in rare company. Fire departments around the country are rated by the Insurance Services Office.  A rating of 1 is the best that can be achieved, which is a rarity in this country. 

The score puts the department in the top 19 percent of all fire departments in Illinois and has Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut beaming.

The department is one of only 336 departments across the state to hold the lofty rating. The ISO fire rating is a score that reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires. While it mainly focuses on the local fire departments and water supply, there are other factors that contribute to an area's score.