Two injured teens hit by gunfire in Alton Monday are recovering according to police. Both suffered severe injuries in the incident at the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex in Alton. Alton Police continue to investigate.
The double shooting saw officers from Alton and other neighboring departments responding just after 10:15pm and found the two people wounded outside buildings in the 800 block of Oakwood. One victim was 13 years old, the other was 18. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Pierson at 618-463-3505 Ext.671