The Bethalto Spirit organization will present the village’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday to kick off the Christmas Village light display in Central Park. The parade leaves the parking lot of Roselawn Memory Gardens cemetery at 4 p.m. and travels east on the Plegge Expressway to the park.
Bethalto Spirit vice president Jeff Allsman tells the Big Z excitement seems to be building for the event and more than 35 hundred viewers have accessed the Facebook event page.
Allsman said Santa will anchor the parade and upon arriving at Central Park, head to the gazebo to flip the switch to light up the village Christmas tree and open Bethalto Spirit Christmas Village for the season. Christmas Village will be open each Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. through December 18.