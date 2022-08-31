The Illinois American Water Company is moving one of its facilities to the Village of Godfrey. Trustees changed the zoning of a parcel of land on Airport Road behind Wal-Mart from Agriculture to B-5 Planned Business at Tuesday night's Village Board meeting.
The water company's Senior Operations Manager Ethan Steinacher says as they have grown over they years, the company is looking to bring more groups under the same roof.
He goes on to say the goal is to put some field training facilities there so their employees can train on live equipment before they have to do it in an actual situation. Steinacher says they hope to break ground in late October or early November and be ready to move in by the end of 2023.