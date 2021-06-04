The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the weekend closure of northbound and southbound Illinois 3 between Seventh Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road, scheduled to begin at midnight Saturday, June 5, for installation of the pipe bridge, has been postponed. All lanes will remain open until further notice. The new dates of a weekend closure will be announced soon.
