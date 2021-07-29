There will be a complete closure of the northbound-eastbound lanes of I-55/70 between Illinois 159 and I-270 beginning Friday, Aug. 6. The work is expected to wrap up by the early morning hours Monday, Aug. 9. Detour routes will be marked in the area. The southbound and westbound directions of I-55/70 will remain open. The work is routine pavement upkeep.
Supervising Field Engineer of Construction for I-DOT John Adcock said full closures are more efficient than stretching the work out with partial lane closures.
This closure is part of a larger project that will include many lane closures throughout the Metro East. The entire project is expected to be completed by November. For updates, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.