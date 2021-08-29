Local entrepreneurs and business owners, and those in the earliest stages of developing their business idea, are invited to a pitch competition and networking event at the Jacoby Arts Center next month.
IdeaBounce is an event for sharing ideas and making connections. Those in attendance can pitch their idea, no matter how “half-baked,” get feedback on it, make connections, and win cash prizes.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z inventors, founders, startups, and creatives from all across the region are invited to participate.
Fifteen people will be chosen to present their idea. You must register your idea for consideration by filling out a form at Ideabounce.com by Sept. 15. Those chosen will have two minutes to deliver an elevator pitch on their idea. A reception in the gallery will follow for attendees. IdeaBounce will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.