In tribute to a fallen firefighter from East Alton, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) passed a resolution through the Senate to designate West Delmar Avenue between Pierce Lane and Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey as the Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway.
“Captain Ringering was an incredible person, mentor and family man,” Crowe said. “This will serve as a reminder to our community of his selfless sacrifices.”
With 18 years of firefighting experience, Ringering served the Godfrey Fire Protection District in many roles. He tragically passed away in the line of duty when responding to a house fire March 5, 2019.
House Joint Resolution 25 was adopted unanimously by the Senate Tuesday.