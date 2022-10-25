Holliday Velloff.jpg

Michael Holliday Sr. (L) / Mike Velloff (R)

The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff.

Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z he’s running for another term because there’s still work to do.

Holliday - More work to do.mp3

Velloff tells The Big Z why he is running for this office.

Velloff - To Represent Alton.mp3

Election Day is November 8. Early voting is currently underway at the Madison County Clerk’s office in Edwardsville and at a number of satellite locations. You can hear the full interviews with both men here:

Holliday:

LT Holliday 10-17-22.mp3

Velloff:

LT Velloff 10-21-22.mp3