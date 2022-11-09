Voters in parts of Alton had a contested race for the first time in a while for Madison County Board in District 8. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. has held the seat since 1998. They have returned him to office, beating Republican challenger Mike Velloff, a former Alton Alderman 63% - 37%.

In a previous interview with The Big Z Holliday said he felt there was more work to be done.

Holliday - More work to do.mp3

In the neighboring District 9, it appears voters barely returned Democrat Bill Stoutenborough to office. He beat challenger, Republican Bruce Egelhoff by 15 votes, a virtual dead heat. But those vote totals do not include any vote-by-mail ballots that are yet to come in.