Voters in parts of Alton had a contested race for the first time in a while for Madison County Board in District 8. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. has held the seat since 1998. They have returned him to office, beating Republican challenger Mike Velloff, a former Alton Alderman 63% - 37%.
In a previous interview with The Big Z Holliday said he felt there was more work to be done.
In the neighboring District 9, it appears voters barely returned Democrat Bill Stoutenborough to office. He beat challenger, Republican Bruce Egelhoff by 15 votes, a virtual dead heat. But those vote totals do not include any vote-by-mail ballots that are yet to come in.