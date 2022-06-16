The Primary Election is about a week-and-a-half away, and one of the hotter races may be that for the 8th District of the Madison County Board, where a veteran will face off against a political newcomer. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham.
Holliday tells The Big Z one of the things he hopes to work on if re-elected is mental health initiatives.
Barham tells The Big Z he thinks it’s time for a change.
The winner will face former Alton City Councilman, Republican Mike Velloff in November. The 8th District covers a large part of Alton. You can hear the full interview with Holliday and Barham here: