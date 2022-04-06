The Illinois Department of Transportation will start work next week on a resurfacing project that will impact a stretch of Illinois Route 140 for the next four to five months. Scheduled to begin Wednesday April 13, weather permitting, the project will start with pavement patching and then a full repave from the Dental School in Alton to the Quik Trip in Bethalto.
That’s just under five miles. IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z this will not be a full closure.
Adcock says the biggest impacts will likely be during the morning and evening drive times, and there will likely be some occasional impacts to Gordon Moore Park.
The work is expected to be completed by September, weather permitting.