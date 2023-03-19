Bond is set at $3 million for a Highland man accused of murder in the death of his infant child.
Prosecutors say three-month-old Jameson Shires died Tuesday (March 14th) of head and chest injuries.
Thirty-eight-year-old Dustin Shires is charged with first-degree murder.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release, “The death of any child is heartbreaking. Child deaths that are caused by the actions of a parent are unfathomable.”
Shires faces a maximum sentence of sixty years in prison if convicted.