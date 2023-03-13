Mason Griffith.jpg

Det Sgt Mason Griffith of Hermann Mo. Police Department (photo by MSHP Troop F)

The suspect in the killing of one police officer and wounding of another last night in Hermann, Missouri has surrendered. 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson gave himself up around 1:30pm today (Monday). he is accused in the killing of 34-year-old Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith of the Hermann, Missouri Police Department.

Griffith died from injuries suffered in a shooting Sunday night at the Casey's General Store on Market Street in Hermann.

A second Hermann police officer, identified as 31-year-old Adam Sullentrup, is said to be hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.