The suspect in the killing of one police officer and wounding of another last night in Hermann, Missouri has surrendered. 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson gave himself up around 1:30pm today (Monday). he is accused in the killing of 34-year-old Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith of the Hermann, Missouri Police Department.
Griffith died from injuries suffered in a shooting Sunday night at the Casey's General Store on Market Street in Hermann.
A second Hermann police officer, identified as 31-year-old Adam Sullentrup, is said to be hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.