Det Sgt Mason Griffith of Hermann Mo. Police Department (photo by MSHP Troop F)

The latest update from the Missouri Highway Patrol is that one Hermann Missouri police officer has died from injuries suffered in a shooting Sunday night at the Casey's General Store on Market Street in Hermann.

Troop F identified the fallen as Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith.

A second Hermann police officer is said to be hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.

A search began late Sunday for 53-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson in connection with the shooting. There’s word Simpson may be barricaded inside a home there now, and police are trying to get him to surrender peacefully.

He’s a five-foot-ten 180-pound white man with red hair and hazel eyes.

He was said to be driving a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5AOP.