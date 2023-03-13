The latest update from the Missouri Highway Patrol is that one Hermann Missouri police officer has died from injuries suffered in a shooting Sunday night at the Casey's General Store on Market Street in Hermann.
Troop F identified the fallen as Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith.
A second Hermann police officer is said to be hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.
A search began late Sunday for 53-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson in connection with the shooting. There’s word Simpson may be barricaded inside a home there now, and police are trying to get him to surrender peacefully.
He’s a five-foot-ten 180-pound white man with red hair and hazel eyes.
He was said to be driving a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5AOP.