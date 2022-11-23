Humanitarian organizations play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of disadvantaged members of the community as well as those simply experiencing temporary setbacks and misfortune. They allow people to work together by accepting donations and they provide coordination for distribution of goods and necessities to those in need.
Operation Blessing has been providing help to people in the local area for 40 years. Created with just $500 in 1982, it has grown to occupy a 10,000 square foot facility which provides help to thousands of individuals and families every year. The organization serves the Wood River, East Alton, Roxana, Hartford, Moro, Cottage Hills, Meadowbrook, South Roxana and Bethalto areas and provides vital help across a complete spectrum of needs.
Karen Wilson has served as executive director of Operation Blessing since 2018. She explains the operation is run completely by volunteer help. Neither Wilson nor any of the 55 volunteers at the facility accepts compensation for the work they perform.
“The increases in prices we’ve seen over the past year have affected low-income families the most,” she says. She notes health inequality and food insecurity are experienced more acutely during times of inflation by those least able to absorb rising costs.
Operation Blessing provides food, shoes, clothing, books, toys and other household necessities to those who are unable to afford them. Anyone in their service area whose household income is less than 185% of the federal poverty level can come in once a month to get items they need for themselves and their families.
“We ask people to attest to their income when they come in,” says Wilson. She says clients can come in once a month and need to provide proof of address such as an envelope with a postmark or a utility bill showing their name and address from the past 30 days. She explains that people are largely honest and that their staff has few issues with anyone trying to get help they do not need.
Foodstuffs available at the center include frozen and refrigerated meats, canned meats and vegetables, cereal, milk, pasta, sauces and other items. A large selection of seasonal clothes is available and is updated regularly as new items come in. Hygiene items as well as cleaning products are available. The center has a selection of bedroom linens along with toys and children’s items. Books, movies and DVDs are also provided. Individuals and families can select specific items or the volunteers will fill a cart with a preplanned selection of things for them. Wilson points out that fresh produce is also accepted and people should keep the center in mind when they have surplus goods from their gardens during the summer.
The center relies solely upon volunteers, grants and donations. Wilson says anyone wishing to volunteer can call or come in to speak with her. “Volunteers can set their own hours and schedules,” she says. She explains that people are always needed to sort, pack and organize food and items. “We have a large selection of clothing and it needs to be regularly changed out to accommodate seasonal needs,” she notes.
Financial donations are always accepted. Anyone wishing to donate can mail a check or drop it off directly at the center. Wilson says any amount helps and is greatly appreciated.
Operation Blessing is located at 18 East Lorena in Wood River. Hours are 10am until 1pm Monday through Thursday. The center can be reached by phone at 618-251-5683. People can also email them at obrood@att.net. In addition, Operation Blessing can be found on Facebook.
Wilson says the pandemic and inflation have significantly affected many families in the area and that new families are coming in who have never needed to use the center before. She says need is greater than ever and the generosity of those who donate provides help to many who often have few other resources.