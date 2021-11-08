The police chief in South Roxana is appealing to the public to assist a family who lost everything in a house fire Friday.
Multiple departments responded to the home in the 700 block of Ohio. Chief Bob Coles said a high school-age boy; two other boys, ages 13 and 10; and their mother need donations. No one was injured in the blaze, but the home was destroyed.
Coles said the male high school student was living with the family because he had nowhere else to stay. The homeowner has two boys of her own, ages 13 and 10, and agreed to help the high schooler as best she can, but the chief says he and his wife will supervise the donations to make sure they are properly spent. There's a Venmo account for donations, or you can contact Chief Bob Coles at the South Roxana Police Department.
Venmo donations to Chris Coles
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles
(618) 254-7460, ext. 103